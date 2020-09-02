Today
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the Patriot’s Plaza by Geronimo’s Trampoline Park, 423 E Chubbuck Road. There will be fresh produce and handmade crafts.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a meet-and-greet with Paulette Jordan, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. Paulette will answer your questions and talk about what our campaign has in store leading up to Election Day. This event will also be streamed live at facebook.com/electpaulette/live. Masks and social distancing required. You are welcome to bring a lawn chair as this event will be outdoors.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
Thursday
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.