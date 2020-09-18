Today
• Sound selector Russell Broadbent will perform starting at 6 p.m. today at the One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The original “Peter Pan” will be shown at 7 and 9:45 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. The Disney classic finds Wendy and her brothers whisked away to the magical world of Neverland with the hero of their stories, Peter Pan. (Rated G) Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children younger than 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• There will be a National POWMIA Recognition Day ceremony at 7 p.m. today at the Southeast Idaho Veteran’s Memorial at Upper Ross Park in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• John Young will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Young plays acoustic and electric rock, country and blues classics.
Today and Saturday
• ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present the “The Wolves” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the Blackbox Theatre in the Stephens Performing Arts Center. “The Wolves” is about a girl’s high school soccer team and features an all-female cast. Tickets are available by calling box office manager Julie McKnight at 208-282-3330 or purchasing online at isu.edu/tickets. Strict precautions are in place due to COVID-19, and seating will be extremely limited. Purchase tickets one day in advance of your chosen show date to allow for accommodations. Masks are required.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, will put on a production of “The Light in the Library” at 7:30 p.m. today and at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 208-478-6886. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Saturday
• The Pocatello Fall Ultra, the premier mountain bike race in Southeast Idaho, is set for Saturday beginning at Centennial Park, and entry is still open. The event runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features a 50-kilometer race, with a $110 entry fee, and a 100-kilometer race, with a $130 entry fee. The race raffle and celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The best time for spectators to cheer on racers is from 1 to 3 p.m. To register for the race, go to bit.ly/33CGKiP. For more information, visit pocatellofallultra.com or call Hough at 208-251-1033.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Flyin’ Hawaiian Flea Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 265 E. Chubbuck Road. The flea market will be open every Saturday for the rest of the summer. There will be a variety of local vendors.
• “Hook” will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. When Captain Hook kidnaps his children, an adult Peter Pan must return to Neverland and reclaim his youthful spirit in order to challenge his old enemy. (Rated PG) Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children younger than 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be hosting an ’80s Block Party from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy food, drinks and ’80s music on Union Pacific Avenue, just behind Station Square. Kid friendly. Break out your legwarmers and neon T’s.
• The Relyx will be performing live beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at the One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
