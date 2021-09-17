Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Chase Ricks will perform live starting at 6 p.m. today at Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” will be shown at 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• Singer-songwriter Sloan Dalley will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• At 6 p.m. today, the ISU rodeo team will participate in the NIRA Bengal Round-Up Rodeo at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. On Saturday, the rodeo team will participate in slack at 10 a.m. and a short-go-performance at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. for evening events. Day pass tickets are $10, a weekend pass is $10, and ISU faculty and student tickets are $5 with ID.
Saturday
• The annual Gift of Life Walk/Run will take place Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. This event is meant to raise awareness about organ donation. Sign-in takes place from 7 to 7:45 a.m. The 5K race starts at 8 a.m., and the 2K race starts at 8:10 a.m. Cost is $30 per adult and $20 per child 12 or younger. Register at tinyurl.com/3rszfawf or at the event.
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host a used book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday weather permitting, in the south parking lot of the library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. Prices are $2 for hardback books and $1 for paperbacks. Cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted.
• The annual Splash Dance for Dogs event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex in Pocatello. The entry fee is $10 per dog.
• Alliance Academy of Dance, 200 E. Pine St. in Pocatello, will hold auditions for The Nutcracker on Saturday. Audition times are 11:15 to noon for dancers ages 5 to 8; noon to 1 p.m. for those ages 9 to 12; and 1 to 2 p.m. for those 13 and older. The audition fee is $15. Performances for The Nutcracker are set for Dec. 9 to 11 at Pocatello High School.
• Brooklyn’s Playground will celebrate its 10th anniversary and hold a memorial walk for Maria Neumann from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at OK Ward Park, 1400 W. Quinn Road in Pocatello. The memorial walk starts at 4:15, and the dinner starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. Individuals with a disability get in free. To pre-register, go to easternidahodownsyndrome.org/news-events or call, text or email Jonny Fisher at 208-221-9990 or jonnyrfisher81@gmail.com
• ISU’s Cooperative Wilderness Handicapped Outdoor Group will celebrate its 41st-anniversary Pig-Out dinner and picnic on Saturday at Lower Ross Park pavilion in Pocatello. Food will be served from 4 to 7:30 p.m., with music until 10 p.m. Tickets for adults are $10 in advance or $12 at the park, and tickets for kids 6 and older are $5 in advance or $7 at the park. Tickets are available at Barrie’s Ski and Sports, Element Outfitters/ACE and the CW HOG office.
• Barricade, 308 E Center St. in Pocatello, is having an Asteroids tournament from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The prize is a special edition National Parks Monopoly board game.
• “Godzilla vs. Kong” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the ISU quad Saturday with things beginning at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will host the Brewery Comedy Tour at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $13 in advance and $20 at the door.
• Foreigner will perform live at 8 p.m. Saturday at Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. General admission section is standing room only. Everyone in attendance must have a ticket. Ticket prices start at $59 and can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com.
• Singer-songwriter Tia Lloyd will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Saturday & Sunday
• Pocatello Pump, the oldest climbing competition in America, takes place at Ross Park on Saturday and Sunday throughout both days. Registration is available on site for $40 per participant. For a full schedule of events, visit tinyurl.com/4587s7c5.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.