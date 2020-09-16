Today
• There will be a Housing Alliance & Community Partnerships Meeting at 11 a.m. today at Christensen Court, 711 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
Thursday
• The Pocatello City Council will hold three meetings on Thursday at Pocatello City Hall: a liaison/work session clarification meeting at 2 p.m. in Council Chambers; a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Paradice Conference Room; and the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
