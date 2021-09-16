Today
• United Way of Southeastern Idaho will be hosting its annual Campaign Kick-Off Breakfast from 7:30 to 10 a.m. today at the downtown pavilion. The suggested donation is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Visit bit.ly/3zer4kH for more information, to RSVP or to make a donation.
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• The Pocatello City Council will gather for three meetings today: a liaison/work session meeting at 2 p.m.; a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m.; and the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. All meetings will take place in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Barricade, 308 E Center St. in Pocatello, is hosting a “Flavors of Fall” wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today. Cost is $5 for 10 pours.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• A free lecture series will take place Thursdays in September from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. at the Edson Fichter Nature Area amphitheater in Pocatello. This week’s topic is “Fishes of the Portneuf River.” Audience members are welcome to bring chairs or blankets for sitting in and around the outdoor amphitheater. Seating is limited, so come early to get a good spot.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today & Friday
• “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” is the feature at 7 p.m. today and Friday in the Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Chase Ricks will perform live starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Singer-songwriter Sloan Dalley will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• At 6 p.m. Friday, the ISU rodeo team will participate in the NIRA Bengal Round-Up Rodeo at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. On Saturday, the rodeo team will participate in slack at 10 a.m. and a short-go-performance at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. for evening events. Day pass tickets are $10, a weekend pass is $10, and ISU faculty and student tickets are $5 with ID.
