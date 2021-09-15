Today
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 2 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America invites parents and youth to attend a special open house and joining night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. today at the Pocatello Scout Office, 2306 Pocatello Creek Road. For more information, contact Deborah McHugh at 208-406-1614 or the Scout Service Center at 208-233-4600.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• "A Quiet Place, Part 2" plays at 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday
• United Way of Southeastern Idaho will be hosting its annual Campaign Kick-Off Breakfast from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the downtown pavilion. The suggested donation is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Visit bit.ly/3zer4kH for more information, to RSVP or to make a donation.
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• The Pocatello City Council will gather for three meetings on Thursday: a liaison/work session meeting at 2 p.m.; a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m.; and the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. All meetings will take place in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Barricade, 308 E Center St. in Pocatello, is hosting a "Flavors of Fall" wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $5 for 10 pours.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• A free lecture series will take place Thursdays in September from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. at the Edson Fichter Nature Area amphitheater in Pocatello. This week’s topic is “Fishes of the Portneuf River.” Audience members are welcome to bring chairs or blankets for sitting in and around the outdoor amphitheater. Seating is limited, so come early to get a good spot.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Thursday & Friday
• "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" is the feature at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
