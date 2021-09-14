Today
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Toddler Time Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Indoor swing set, books, movies, friends, music, games, balloons, bubbles, zip line, chalk wall and more. Cost is $1 per person. Geared for kids 5 and under.
• The Pocatello Planning and Development Services Department is hosting a series of open houses to discuss Our Valley | Our Vision, Pocatello’s Comprehensive Plan 2040, with residents. All of the open houses will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Masks/face coverings are highly encouraged. One of the open houses is set for today at Washington Elementary School, 226 S. 10th Ave., in the multi-purpose room.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Sister Cities Committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Today & Wednesday
• “A Quiet Place, Part 2” plays at 7 p.m. today and Wednesday in the Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Wednesday
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America invites parents and youth to attend a special open house and joining night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pocatello Scout Office, 2306 Pocatello Creek Road. For more information, contact Deborah McHugh at 208-406-1614 or the Scout Service Center at 208-233-4600.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
