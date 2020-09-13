Today
• Zoo Idaho in Pocatello is hosting Grandparents’ Day at the Zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Grandparents receive 50 percent off their admission when they are accompanied by a paid child.
• The film “Emma” will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU in Pocatello. In this romantic comedy drama based on the novel by Jane Austen, in 1800s England, a well meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends with effects both dire and heartwarming. (Rated PG-13) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Monday
• There will be a Food Truck Roundabout featuring several local food trucks from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Old Town Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Pocatello Mayor's Youth Advisory Council will meet at 4 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Wild Adventure Corn Maze, 6070 S. 45 W. near Idaho Falls, will hold its opening day on Monday. The maze will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31. For more information, visit wildadventurecornmaze.com.
• The Human Relations Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Arts Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, will put on a production of "The Light in the Library" at 7:30 p.m. Monday. For more information, call 208-478-6886. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
