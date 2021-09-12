ISJ calendar

Today

• Goody’s, 915 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host an Afternoon Paint & Drink from 2 to 4:30 p.m. today. All materials and step-by-step instruction will be provided. Cost is $30, and tickets can be purchased at theartofhoppiness.com/currentclasses.

• “Long Weekend” will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/longweekend.

Monday

• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.

• The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council will meet at 3:15 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.

• The Food Truck Round About will take place every Monday through October from 4 p.m. to at least 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. A variety of food trucks will be on hand.

• “A Quiet Place, Part 2” plays at 7 p.m. Monday in the Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

• The Pocatello Arts Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.

To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.