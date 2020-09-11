Today
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Hired Gun Company will perform starting at 7 p.m. today at the One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• LuAnne Berry will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. today in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Plenty of socially distanced seating is available.
Today & Saturday
• “Sonic the Hedgehog” plays at the Bengal Theater today at 7 and 9:45 p.m., with Saturday shows at 4 and 7 p.m. After discovering a small, blue, talking hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help him defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on him. (Rated PG) Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children younger than 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, will put on a production of “The Light in the Library” at 7:30 p.m. today and at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 208-478-6886. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Flyin’ Hawaiian Flea Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 265 E. Chubbuck Road. The flea market will be open every Saturday for the rest of the summer. There will be a variety of local vendors.
• The Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be hosting an End of Summer Corn Hole Tournament on Sept. 12. Registration begins at 1 p.m., and bags start flying at 2 p.m. There are a limited number of teams, so reserve your spots today by calling Neil at 509-954-6566.
• Palate Street Bistro food truck will hold its grand opening from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305. E Lander St. in Pocatello. There will also be some delicious sweets for sale made by Better by the Batch, Pocatello’s newest local baker.
• Sound Selector will perform starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at the One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Shawn Barnby will perform live from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. inside the Yellowstone Hotel.
