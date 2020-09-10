Today
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host Ladies Day from 1 to 7 p.m. today. Squared: Co-Working and Station Square are happy to host a special day just for the wonder women in our lives. There will be vendor booths for ladies to shop and enjoy.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
Friday
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Hired Gun Company will perform starting at 7 p.m. Friday at the One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• LuAnne Berry will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Plenty of socially distanced seating is available.
Friday & Saturday
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, will put on a production of “The Light in the Library” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 208-478-6886. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.