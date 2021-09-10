Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages.
• Chase Ricks will perform live from 7 to 9 p.m. today at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Ron Clayson will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• The Eastern Idaho State Fair wraps up today and Saturday at the fairgrounds in Blackfoot. Visit funatthefair.com for a daily schedule of events.
• The I-Squared Robotics Competition will be held at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello today and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
• Disney’s “Cruella” plays at 7 p.m. today and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children younger than 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Dogapoolooza will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Olympic Swimming Complex in Lava Hot Springs. Admission is $10 per dog at the door. Humans are free but are not allowed in the pool.
• AMVETS Idaho Post 1 will host a September 11th First Responder Luncheon from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be served to all first responders, and the general public is welcome. Donations are appreciated.
• The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a Second Saturday Tea Party from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $25 and will include make-and-take lace hand covers.
• Country star Kip Moore will perform live on Saturday at the amphitheatre at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. Gates open at 5 p.m. for the general public. The opening act — Jordan Fletcher — starts at 6 p.m., and Moore will perform starting at 8 p.m. General admission is $30. Buy tickets online at www.countryconcertseries.com
• Strings Attached will perform live from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Saturday Night Live with music by Loryn Troyer starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave, will host free swing dance lessons from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, with a mix of country swing, jitterbug and other swing dance styles intermixed with line dance lessons. Open to all ages. Class will be taught by accomplished ISU dance instructor Lori Head.
