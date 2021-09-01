Today
• Southeast Idaho Retired Educators will be meeting for a luncheon meeting at noon today at the Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. All retired educators, retired employees of education, their spouses and friends of education are invited to attend. The cost of the lunch is $12. If you have questions, call Roger Wheeler at 208-237-5010 or Judy Liday at 208-317-6664.
• There will be a community cleanup at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello from 3 to 7 p.m. today. Bring your own gloves and meet in front of the box office/concessions.
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday next to Geronimo’s, 423 E. Chubbuck Road.
• Revive @ 5 will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. today at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello. Whiskey Hangover will be live on stage.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday
• Portneuf Valley Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday at All Star Sewing and Embroidery, inside Westwood Mall at 1800 Garrett Way in Pocatello. There will be a social at 6:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. This month’s activity will be a trunk show presented by Preston Quilt Artist Sharon Moran. All community members are invited to attend as a way to be inspired and connect with other quilters in the area.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.