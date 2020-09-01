Today
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Wednesday
• The Chubbuck Farmers Market will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Patriot’s Plaza by Geronimo’s Trampoline Park, 423 E Chubbuck Road. There will be fresh produce and handmade crafts.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a meet-and-greet with Paulette Jordan, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. Paulette will answer your questions and talk about what our campaign has in store leading up to Election Day. This event will also be streamed live at facebook.com/electpaulette/live. Masks and social distancing required. You are welcome to bring a lawn chair as this event will be outdoors.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
