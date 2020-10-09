Today
• Snake River Doodles and Friends Inc., 3960 Nora Ave. in Pocatello, will host hay rides from 5 to 7 p.m. every Friday in October. Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of up to six people.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• "Silver Linings Playbook" is showing at 7 and 9:45 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. (Rated R) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
• Local rock and country band Gas, Food & Lodging will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. today in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• Rob Gregg will perform at the One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, starting at 9 p.m. today.
Today & Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
• The Westside Players will be performing A. R. Gurney’s well-loved play “Love Letters" today and Saturday. Tickets are available at www.westsideplayers.org and are $35 for dinner and show, $17 for show only. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Westside Players is located at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave.
• The 12th annual Haunted History Walking Tours will take place today and Saturday. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello, not just walk by them, but go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside. Tickets are on sale at www.oldtownpocatello.com. Tours begin at 6 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 7 p.m. and all tours begin at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. Masks are required for all participants.
• Lost Souls Attractions, 186 S. State St. in Shelley, is open from 7 to 11 p.m. today and Saturday. Both Lost Souls attractions, the theater and the hospital, are self-guided tours through the historic buildings, from which many haunting stories have circulated over the years. Admission is $10 per attraction. Tickets can be purchased at lostsoulsattractions.com.
• The band Almost Famous will perform starting at 9 p.m. today and Saturday at Rumor's Pub, 2227 Garrett Way in Pocatello.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more.
• The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Flyin’ Hawaiian Flea Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 265 E. Chubbuck Road. There will be a variety of local vendors.
• Local writer L. Scott Hancock will be signing his new book "Tales from the High and Lonesome" from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Walrus and Carpenter bookstore, 251 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Mountainfest 2020 will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Stuart Park in Inkom. The event will feature Hearts of Steele Band, food trucks, kids activities, local business booths, raffles and a beer garden. Tickets are $10 per person over 12 years old if purchased in advance and $15 the day of the event. Families are $30, and children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/30x4e8f. All proceeds go to the Inkom Revitalization Commission.
• Oscar winner, "Inside Out" will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. (Rated PG) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
• Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel will host comedian Rodney Carrington live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center in Fort Hall on Saturday. There will be two shows — at 5 and 8 p.m. Safety protocols have been implemented for the event. Tickets start at $29 and may be purchased at shobangaming.com.
• Bands J Insight and Nothing at Most will perform at the One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.
• Country blues musician Chris Holm will perform live starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• Snake River Doodles and Friends Inc. will host SRD’s Haunted Acre, a ghoulish petting zoo, from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. The Haunted Acre features a guided tour throughout the Jorgenson family farm located at 3960 Nora Ave. in Pocatello, complete with animatronic and human scarers. Admission is $5 per adult, $3 for kids between 2 and 12, and children ages 2 and younger are free. Haunted hay rides will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. The cost for the haunted hay ride is $5 per ticket.
