Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Better With Beer will perform a farewell show from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Jarid Greene will perform live starting at 6 p.m. today at Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Chase Ricks will perform live from 8 to 10 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
• The Westside Players will put on a production of “Clue” today and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m.. dinner is served at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $17 for just the show. Tickets can be purchased at westsideplayers.org.
• SRD’s Haunted Funhouse 2021 will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30 on the backside of Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Participants can choose their level of fear. Tickets are $8 for everyone 12 and older, $5 for kids ages 3 to 11, and free for kids 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/srds-haunt.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will host a Haunted Carnival at 6 and 8:15 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $47.50 to $59.50 and can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com/hauntedcarnival or by calling 208-238-8001.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Matilda” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday. Friday and Saturday shows include an optional dinner. To reserve tickets, call 208-238-8001 or visit palacetheatrearts.com.
• ISU’s Theatre Department presents the play “The Burial at Thebes” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets, which can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com, are $14 for adults and $9 for children ages 6 to 18.
Today-Sunday
• Marvel’s “Black Widow” is the weekend feature at the Bengal Theater, with shows at 7 p.m. today and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Join the Bannock County Democratic Party at 3 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park, on the corner of Idaho Street and South Grant Avenue, to meet lieutenant governor candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler. If you do not wish to participate in person, you can join via Zoom — email bannockdemocrats@gmail.com for the link.
• The first ever OctoBEERfest in Historic Downtown Pocatello will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Stop in at The Union Taproom or Oasis Sports Bar to buy tickets then enjoy beer tasting in participating locations: Union Taproom, The Yellowstone Restaurant, Oasis Sports Bar, Star Route Brewery, First National Bar, Elks Lodge, Office Bar & Grill, Odyssey Bar, Cue & Brews, Club Charley’s, Center Street Clubhouse and Portneuf Valley Brewing. A VIP event begins at 3 p.m. at Star Route Brewery and includes T-shirts and more beer.
• SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello will present the annual Haunted History Walking Tours on Oct. 9. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello and learn more about the history of the buildings and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at oldtownpocatello.com.
• Art Battle Pocatello, a live painting tournament, will take place Saturday at Oasis Sports Bar, 304 N. Main St. Come watch as artists transform blank canvases into beautiful pieces of art in just 20 minutes, and then help vote to determine the winner of the event. Doors open at 9 p.m., and the painting starts at 10 p.m. Admission is $20. Must be 21 or older to enter.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host Bass Night starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, featuring Odd-ish, HAPP and BVNDIT.
