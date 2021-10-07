Today
• The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. today at SIXES Big Walls, 206 N. Main St. in Pocatello. The mural business is celebrating its first anniversary.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• The Idaho Museum of Natural History on ISU’s campus will host a WILD About Bats event from 6 to 9 p.m. today. Learn more about the world’s only flying mammal with Jennifer Jackson, regional communications manager of Idaho Fish and Game. Light refreshments will be provided. Regular admission applies.
• “Too Big To Fail” plays at 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bannock County Republican Party will host a debate with the candidates in the Chubbuck mayoral race and candidates for Chubbuck City Council Seat 2. at 7 p.m. today at the Veterans Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today and Friday and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
• SRD’s Haunted Funhouse 2021 will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30 on the backside of Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Participants can choose their level of fear. Tickets are $8 for everyone 12 and older, $5 for kids ages 3 to 11, and free for kids 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/srds-haunt.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will host a Haunted Carnival at 6 and 8:15 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $47.50 to $59.50 and can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com/hauntedcarnival or by calling 208-238-8001.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Matilda” at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Friday and Saturday shows include an optional dinner. To reserve tickets, call 208-238-8001 or visit palacetheatrearts.com.
• ISU’s Theatre Department presents the play “The Burial at Thebes” at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets, which can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com, are $14 for adults and $9 for children ages 6 to 18.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Better With Beer will perform a farewell show from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Jarid Greene will perform live starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Chase Ricks will perform live from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• The Westside Players will put on a production of “Clue” on Friday and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m.. dinner is served at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $17 for just the show. Tickets can be purchased at westsideplayers.org.
Friday-Sunday
• Marvel’s “Black Widow” is the weekend feature at the Bengal Theater, with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.
