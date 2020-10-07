Today
• The city of Pocatello and the U.S. Forest Service’s Westside Ranger District are looking for volunteer help from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today to work on the municipal watershed fence and Elk Meadows trailhead portal. The project area starts at the end of the full-sized vehicle road (Forest Service Road #006) and the start of the Elk Meadows loop trail. Meet at the project site at 9 a.m. Work will consist of digging and hammering. Bring your face mask, work gloves, eye protection (sunglasses), snacks, sunscreen and drinking water. RSVP to Chris Colt at chris.colt@usda.gov or 208-881-1975.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, is now hosting open mic night every Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
Thursday
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session starting at 9 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Hearing Examiner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
• The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts Dance Hall every Thursday beginning at 7 p.m., featuring sound selector Russell Broadbent.
