Today
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• The Bannock County Republican Party will host a debate with the candidates for the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees at 7 p.m. today at the Veterans Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello.
• "I, Frankenstein" plays at 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
• SRD's Haunted Hay Rides will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. today. The rides will arrive every 20 minutes at the parking lot on the corner of Princeton Avenue and East Terry Street in Pocatello near ISU’s campus. Each hay ride averages 15 to 20 minutes. Cost is $5 cash per rider at the time of loading. Load the hay trailer and take a haunted ride through several areas with documented paranormal activity.
Today-Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today through Friday and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
Thursday
• The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will meet at noon Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at SIXES Big Walls, 206 N. Main St. in Pocatello. The mural business is celebrating its first anniversary.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• The Idaho Museum of Natural History on ISU’s campus will host a WILD About Bats event from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Learn more about the world's only flying mammal with Jennifer Jackson, regional communications manager of Idaho Fish and Game. Light refreshments will be provided. Regular admission applies.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• "Too Big To Fail" plays at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bannock County Republican Party will host a debate with the candidates in the Chubbuck mayoral race and candidates for Chubbuck City Council Seat 2. at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Veterans Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
• SRD's Haunted Funhouse 2021 will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30 on the backside of Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Participants can choose their level of fear. Tickets are $8 for everyone 12 and older, $5 for kids ages 3 to 11, and free for kids 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/srds-haunt.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will host a Haunted Carnival at 6 and 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $47.50 to $59.50 and can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com/hauntedcarnival or by calling 208-238-8001.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Matilda” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Friday and Saturday shows include an optional dinner. To reserve tickets, call 208-238-8001 or visit palacetheatrearts.com.
• ISU’s Theatre Department presents the play “The Burial at Thebes” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets, which can be purchased at www.idahostatetickets.com, are $14 for adults and $9 for children ages 6 to 18.
