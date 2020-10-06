Today
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Wednesday
• Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello will host Brake for Breakfast on Wednesday morning. This annual event is an easy way to learn more about breast cancer and do something nice for yourself. Brake for Breakfast begins at 6:15 a.m. and continues until supplies run out. This drive-thru event is free and open to the public.
• The city of Pocatello and the U.S. Forest Service’s Westside Ranger District are looking for volunteer help on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to work on the municipal watershed fence and Elk Meadows trailhead portal. The project area starts at the end of the full-sized vehicle road (Forest Service Road #006) and the start of the Elk Meadows loop trail. Meet at the project site at 9 a.m. Work will consist of digging and hammering. Bring your face mask, work gloves, eye protection (sunglasses), snacks, sunscreen and drinking water. For lunch planning purposes, RSVP to Chris Colt at chris.colt@usda.gov or 208-881-1975.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, is now hosting open mic night every Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
