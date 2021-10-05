Today
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Toddler Time Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Indoor swing set, books, movies, friends, music, games, balloons, bubbles, zip line, chalk wall and more. Cost is $1 per person. Geared for kids 5 and under.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Fire Department and the International Association of Firefighters will meet at 2:30 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Planning and Development Services Department will host an open house to discuss Our Valley | Our Vision, Pocatello’s Comprehensive Plan 2040, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at Hawthorne Middle School, 1025 W. Eldredge Road, in the cafeteria. Light refreshments will be served. Masks are encouraged.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
Today-Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today through Friday and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
Wednesday
• Portneuf Medical Center celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness and invites the community to participate in the 22nd annual Brake for Breakfast activities at the hospital’s campus. This free drive-thru event will begin at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. Breakfast, information and goodies will be available until 10 a.m. or until supplies run out.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom. For more information, call 208-232-2692.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• The Bannock County Republican Party will host a debate with the candidates for the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Veterans Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
• SRD's Haunted Hay Rides will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday. The rides will arrive every 20 minutes at the parking lot on the corner of Princeton Avenue and East Terry Street in Pocatello near ISU’s campus. Each hay ride averages 15 to 20 minutes. Cost is $5 cash per rider at the time of loading. Load the hay trailer and take a haunted ride through several areas with documented paranormal activity.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.