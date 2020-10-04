Today
• ISU will feature free screenings of “RBG: the life and work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg” at 4 and 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater. Face coverings are required for admission and social distancing will be in effect. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/rbg.
• Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel will be hosting traditional country artist Joe Nichols live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center in Fort Hall today. Safety protocols have been implemented for the concert. Tickets may be purchased at shobangaming.com. The doors will open at 4 p.m., with the concert starting at 6 p.m.
Monday
• Pocatello Development Authority will meet for a work session at 11 a.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Food Truck Roundabout featuring several local food trucks from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Old Town Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk Monday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
• Pocatello Arts Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
