Today
• Trick-or-Treat the Downtown Street will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. today in Historic Downtown Pocatello. This year, the signature Trick-or-Treat event will be hosted drive-thru style in the parking lots on the 300 and 400 blocks of North Union Pacific Avenue. There will be bags of candy for the kids, free T-shirts for adults (while supplies last), music and entertainment. For the health and safety of our community, we are asking all families to please remain in your vehicles and follow the orange cones.
• The Salvation Army, 400 N. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello, will host Halloween F.E.A.S.T Movie Night today. Dinner begins at 5 p.m. with board games, movies and fellowship.
• Oak Mountain Dental, 135 Warren Avenue in Pocatello, will hold a Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Local businesses will be handing out candy.
• Snake River Doodles and Friends Inc., 3960 Nora Ave. in Pocatello, will host hay rides from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of up to six people.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a foosball tournament starting at 7 p.m. today. After the tournament, there will be a Nightmare on Main Street show featuring the bands The Gerds, Necro Manson and LOOT starting at 9 p.m.
Today & Saturday
• Haunted Hollow Family Spook Alley will be held today and Saturday at Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 4 p.m.
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
• Lost Souls Attractions, 186 S. State St. in Shelley, is open from 7 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday. Both Lost Souls attractions, the theater and the hospital, are self-guided tours through the historic buildings, from which many haunting stories have circulated over the years. Admission is $10 per attraction and weekdays are $9. Tickets can be purchased at lostsoulsattractions.com.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, will present “Knock ‘Em Dead: A Spooktacular Comedy Variety Show” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
• The Mountain Road Haunted Manor, 1206 Mountain Road in Grace, will be open from 8 to 11 p.m. today and Saturday. The story goes that the family who once lived there was slaughtered by their hired man, who buried their remains somewhere on the property. For $12, customers can participate on a self-guided tour through the old haunted farmhouse, an adjacent barn and then a corn maze.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Bannock County Historical Museum, 3000 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello, will host a fall family fun day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be pumpkin decorating display, family “History Mystery” game, yummy fall treats, history of Halloween and more. Children are welcome to submit a decorated pumpkin to the contest; e-mail Anna Guerts at 1anna.guerts@gmail.com.
• Idaho Rocks Halloween will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain View Event Center located at 1567 Way to Grace in Pocatello. There will be a costume contest, live bands, battle of the bands, a dance floor, inflatables, food trucks and Snake River Doodles & Friend’s Petting Zoo from noon to 4 p.m.
• Have Faith Ministries Inc. will host a harvest party from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Alameda Park in Pocatello. There will be hamburgers, hotdogs, chips and candy.
• Cole Chevrolet, 1325 Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello, will host a Trunk or Treat from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Free to children of all ages. Top five costumes win prizes.
• Rumors Pub, 2227 Garrett Way in Pocatello, will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday in their parking lot from 3 to 6 p.m. or until candy is gone.
• There will be a Trunk or Treat event from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. Then at dusk, there will be a free Movie at the Port, featuring the Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus,” in the amphitheater. Social distancing and masks will be required.
• Adventures in Daycare will host a Trunk or Treat from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 172 Park Lawn in Chubbuck.
• POWMIA will host a Trunk or Treat Toy Drive from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Golden Corral parking lot, 850 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. Bring your little goblins to trick or treat and drop off a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. Cash donation will also be accepted.
• The Salvation Army will host a Trunk or Treat at Caldwell Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be hot cocoa and cider and free glow sticks to help you light up the night.
• Liberty Loans of Pocatello will host a Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 1450 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello.
• Power County Sheriff’s Deputies Association will host the fourth annual Trunk or Treat event at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Power County Sheriff’s Office, 550 Gifford Ave. in American Falls.
• The band Hired Gun Company will put on a Halloween show starting at 9 p.m. Saturday at the One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
