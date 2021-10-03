ISJ calendar

Today

• Australian Academy Award winner "Babyteeth" plays at 4:30 and 7 p.m. today at ISU's Bengal Theater. When a seriously ill teenager falls madly in love with a troubled young man, it's her parents' worst nightmare. But she soon shows everyone in her orbit how to live life like you have nothing to lose. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

Monday

• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.

• The Food Truck Round About will take place every Monday through October from 4 p.m. to at least 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. A variety of food trucks will be on hand.

• The Pocatello Arts Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.

• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Matilda” at 7 p.m. Monday. To reserve tickets, call 208-238-8001 or visit palacetheatrearts.com.

• Old Town Actors Studio will put on a production of “Daddy Long Legs” at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets for this production — which will be shown at the theater at 427 N. Main St., Suite G — are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.

Monday-Saturday

• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.

