Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Trick-or-Treat Downtown will take place from 3 to 5:30 p.m. today throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello. Come in costume and walk from business to business, enjoying a safe, daytime Halloween event.
• Quinn Meadows Rehabilitation and Care Center will host a community trunk or treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Cotant Park in Chubbuck.
• Randy's Tumbling & Xtreme Fun, 4902 Burley Drive, Suite 5, in Chubbuck, will host a Trunker or Treat Party from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today. Everyone is invited. There will be carnival games and lots of candy. Hot dogs, chips, drinks and treats will be available to purchase.
• Strings Attached will perform live from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Greenacres Elementary School, 1250 E. Oak St. in Pocatello, will host the Delirium Haunted House from 6 to 9:30 p.m. today for $8 per person.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The Idaho State-Civic Symphony presents Awakening, the second concert of the 2021-22 classical concert series. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. today at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.For tickets, call the box office at 208-282-3595 or visit isu.edu/tickets.
Today & Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch, corn maze and more.
• The Leavitt Center, 1030 E. Sublette St. in Pocatello, is hosting a haunted theater and kids' carnival from 7 to 11 p.m. today and from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday. The spook alley is $10, and the carnival is $4. For more information, call 208-251-6578.
• SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello will present the annual Haunted History Walking Tours today and Saturday. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello and learn more about the history of the buildings and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at oldtownpocatello.com.
• SRD's Haunted Funhouse 2021 will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. today and Saturday on the backside of Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Participants can choose their level of fear. Tickets are $8 for everyone 12 and older, $5 for kids ages 3 to 11, and free for kids 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/srds-haunt.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will host a Haunted Carnival at 6 and 8:15 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $47.50 to $59.50 and can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com/hauntedcarnival or by calling 208-238-8001.
• The Haunting of The Milmor Hotel attraction will run from 7:30 to 11 p.m. today and Saturday at the Nuart Theater, 195 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot. Tickets can be purchased at blackfootcommunityplayers.com/buy-tickets.
Today-Sunday
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host the Haunted Hollow Family Spook Alley from 4 to 9 p.m. today through Sunday. There is no blood or gore. Admission is $3 per person or $5 for two times through. A family pass for $20 includes four passes to go two times, four drinks and four treats.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello. This is the final week of the market for 2021.
• The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Zoo Idaho in Pocatello will host its annual Zoo Boo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Trick or Treat around the zoo, join the costume contest, and participate in fun activities provided by our vendors. Food for purchase provided.Regular admission prices apply
• My World Discovery Museum, inside the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck, will host a Halloween party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Come by for a fun Halloween craft. Kids in costume can trick-or-treat.
• Whoville Daycare, 844 McKinley Ave. in Pocatello, will host Trunk or Treat on Whoville Street from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
• Faith Lutheran Church, 856 W. Eldredge Road in Pocatello, will host a trunk or treat event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be candy and hot dogs. Allergy-free items are available, too.
• Cole Chevrolet, 1325 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host its second annual Trunk or Treat from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Local businesses and organizations have committed to decorating trunks to bring you lots of fun and candy. Prizes will be given to the best trunk and costume.
• The Chubbuck police and fire departments will host their annual first responders Truck or Treat from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the new City Hall, 290 East Linden Ave.
• The College Market, 604 S. Eighth Ave. in Pocatello, will host its first Halloween Carnival from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be kids carnival games, prizes, hourly raffle ticket drawings, a photo booth and tons of fun. Tickets will be sold at the door; they are used for playing carnival games as well as the adult raffle.
• Gate City Games, 777 Yellowstone Ave., Suite A, in Pocatello, will host a family-friendly Halloween game night party from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Costumes are encouraged.
• Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a Halloween party and second anniversary celebration starting at 5 p.m. Saturday and running all night. There will be a costume contest at 9 p.m.
• The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a Halloween party starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. There will be a costume contest and drink specials.
• Matt Harmon will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• Naughty By Nature featuring Rob Base will perform in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. This concert will be held inside of the Chiefs Event Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com, and ticket prices start at $49.
• Club Charleys, 331 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a Halloween Party starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. Dress up and win cash for selected categories. It’s free if you’re in costume.
• Ron Clayson will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.