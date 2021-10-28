Today
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Bank of Idaho, Tuscany Hills Branch, 2300 Via Caporatti in Pocatello. It will be Halloween-themed. Come enjoy tricks, treats, finger foods, festive drinks and participate in a costume contest.
• Women United of Southeastern Idaho will host a murder mystery and dinner fundraising event from 6 to 9 p.m. today at The Hive, 1654 Angela St. in Chubbuck. It will be a night of murder, mystery, gambling, grub and spirits. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3iLKg2K.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today & Friday
• Greenacres Elementary School, 1250 E. Oak St. in Pocatello, will host the Delirium Haunted House today and Friday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. for $8 per person.
Today-Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today and Friday and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch, corn maze and more.
• SRD’s Haunted Funhouse 2021 will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. today and Saturday on the backside of Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Participants can choose their level of fear. Tickets are $8 for everyone 12 and older, $5 for kids ages 3 to 11, and free for kids 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/srds-haunt.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will host a Haunted Carnival at 6 and 8:15 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $47.50 to $59.50 and can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com/hauntedcarnival or by calling 208-238-8001.
• The Haunting of The Milmor Hotel attraction will run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. today and from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Nuart Theater, 195 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot. Tickets can be purchased at blackfootcommunityplayers.com/buy-tickets.
Today-Sunday
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host the Haunted Hollow Family Spook Alley from 4 to 9 p.m. today through Sunday. There is no blood or gore. Admission is $3 per person or $5 for two times through. A family pass for $20 includes four passes to go two times, four drinks and four treats.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Trick-or-Treat Downtown will take place from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello. Come in costume and walk from business to business, enjoying a safe, daytime Halloween event.
• Quinn Meadows Rehabilitation and Care Center will host a community trunk or treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Cotant Park in Chubbuck.
• Randy’s Tumbling & Xtreme Fun, 4902 Burley Drive, Suite 5, in Chubbuck, will host a Trunker or Treat Party from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Everyone is invited. There will be carnival games and lots of candy. Hot dogs, chips, drinks and treats will be available to purchase.
• Strings Attached will perform live from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The Idaho State-Civic Symphony presents Awakening, the second concert of the 2021-22 classical concert series. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.For tickets, call the box office at 208-282-3595 or visit isu.edu/tickets.
Friday & Saturday
• The Leavitt Center, 1030 E. Sublette St. in Pocatello, is hosting a haunted theater and kids’ carnival from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday. The spook alley is $10, and the carnival is $4. For more information, call 208-251-6578.
• SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello will present the annual Haunted History Walking Tours on Friday and Saturday. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello and learn more about the history of the buildings and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at oldtownpocatello.com.
