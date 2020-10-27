Today
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The public is invited to take a look at the plans for the Carson Street Bridge replacement. Built in 1950 and spanning just over 54 feet, the Carson Street Bridge is scheduled to be replaced during the fall of 2021. Staff with the city of Pocatello Engineering Department and the project designer, Keller Associates, will be available to hear comments and answer questions from the public from 5 to 7 p.m. today in the Pocatello City Council Chambers, 911 N. Seventh Ave. The new structure will be in the same location but slightly wider with the sidewalks’ width extended to six feet from their current width of four feet.
Today-Saturday
• Lost Souls Attractions, 186 S. State St. in Shelley, is open from 7 to 9:30 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday and from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Both Lost Souls attractions, the theater and the hospital, are self-guided tours through the historic buildings, from which many haunting stories have circulated over the years. Admission is $10 per attraction and weekdays are $9. Tickets can be purchased at lostsoulsattractions.com.
Wednesday
• The Pocatello Development Authority will hold a special meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Animal Shelter Advisory Board will meet at noon Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, is now hosting open mic night every Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.