Today
• The Animal Shelter Advisory Board will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
• SRD’s Haunted Hay Rides will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. today. The rides will arrive every 20 minutes at the parking lot on the corner of Princeton Avenue and East Terry Street in Pocatello near ISU’s campus. Each hay ride averages 15 to 20 minutes. Cost is $5 cash per rider at the time of loading.
Today-Friday
• Greenacres Elementary School, 1250 E. Oak St. in Pocatello, will host the Delirium Haunted House today, Thursday and Friday. Today from 4 to 6:30 p.m., there are no-scare walkthroughs for $3 per person. The extra scary version will be open Thursday and Friday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. for $8 per person.
Today-Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today through Friday and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch, corn maze and more.
• The Haunting of The Milmor Hotel attraction will run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. today and Thursday and from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Nuart Theater, 195 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot. Tickets can be purchased at blackfootcommunityplayers.com/buy-tickets.
Today-Sunday
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host the Haunted Hollow Family Spook Alley from 4 to 9 p.m. today through Sunday. There is no blood or gore. Admission is $3 per person or $5 for two times through. A family pass for $20 includes four passes to go two times, four drinks and four treats.
Thursday
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bank of Idaho, Tuscany Hills Branch, 2300 Via Caporatti in Pocatello. It will be Halloween-themed. Come enjoy tricks, treats, finger foods, festive drinks and participate in a costume contest.
• Women United of Southeastern Idaho will host a murder mystery and dinner fundraising event from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at The Hive, 1654 Angela St. in Chubbuck. It will be a night of murder, mystery, gambling, grub and spirits. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased at bit.ly/3iLKg2K.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will host a Haunted Carnival at 6 and 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $47.50 to $59.50 and can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com/hauntedcarnival or by calling 208-238-8001.
• SRD's Haunted Funhouse 2021 will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday on the backside of Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Participants can choose their level of fear. Tickets are $8 for everyone 12 and older, $5 for kids ages 3 to 11, and free for kids 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/srds-haunt.
