Today
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch-and-learn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m today. The topic is “Solving the People Puzzle.” To reserve your seat for this free event, visit tinyurl.com/cajfp776.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Planning and Development Services Department is hosting an open house to discuss Our Valley | Our Vision, Pocatello’s Comprehensive Plan 2040, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at Highland High School, 1800 Bench Road, in the media center. Light refreshments will be served.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• ISU’s annual Bootacular event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today in the Pond Student Union Ballroom. This carnival is set up by student clubs for families to enjoy fun games and activities while dressed up for the Halloween season.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
• Concepts Squared featuring Blake Isaacs will be held at 7 p.m. today at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, in the Roundhouse Conference Room. Isaacs will discuss his high-tech air filtration systems.
• “Space Jam 2” will play at 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under age 12, and free for ISU students.
Today-Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today through Friday and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch, corn maze and more.
• The Haunting of The Milmor Hotel attraction will run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday and from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Nuart Theater, 195 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot. Tickets can be purchased at blackfootcommunityplayers.com/buy-tickets.
Wednesday
• The Animal Shelter Advisory Board will meet at noon Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
• SRD’s Haunted Hay Rides will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday. The rides will arrive every 20 minutes at the parking lot on the corner of Princeton Avenue and East Terry Street in Pocatello near ISU’s campus. Each hay ride averages 15 to 20 minutes. Cost is $5 cash per rider at the time of loading.
Wednesday-Friday
• Greenacres Elementary School, 1250 E. Oak St. in Pocatello, will host the Delirium Haunted House on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m., there are no-scare walkthroughs for $3 per person. The extra scary version will be open Thursday and Friday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. for $8 per person.
Wednesday-Sunday
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host the Haunted Hollow Family Spook Alley from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. There is no blood or gore. Admission is $3 per person or $5 for two times through. A family pass for $20 includes four passes to go two times, four drinks and four treats.
