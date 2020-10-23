Today
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host Haunted Hollow Spook Alley from 4 to 10 p.m. today. It is a family-friendly haunted house. Cost is $3 per person for one time through, $5 per person for two times through, and $20 for a four-person family pass.
• Snake River Doodles and Friends Inc., 3960 Nora Ave. in Pocatello, will host hay rides from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of up to six people.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present the ISU Choirs Fall Concert at 7:30 p.m. today, which will be virtually livestreamed from the Jensen Grand Concert Hall in the Stephens Performing Arts Center. This livestream is free and open to all and can be found at www.youtube.com/stephensperformingartscenter.
Today & Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
• Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host Close the Deck Weekend today and Saturday. Bands will perform from 6 to 10 p.m. each night.
• The Westside Players will be performing A. R. Gurney’s well-loved play “Love Letters” today and Saturday. It’s a two-character reader’s theater show about Andy and Melissa who spend their whole lives writing to each other but never quite connecting. Tickets are available at www.westsideplayers.org and are $35 for dinner and show, $17 for show only. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Westside Players is located at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave.
• Lost Souls Attractions, 186 S. State St. in Shelley, is open from 7 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday. Both Lost Souls attractions, the theater and the hospital, are self-guided tours through the historic buildings, from which many haunting stories have circulated over the years. Admission is $10 per attraction and weekdays are $9. Tickets can be purchased at lostsoulsattractions.com.
• The 12th annual Haunted History Walking Tours will take place today and Saturday. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Tickets are on sale at www.oldtownpocatello.com. Tours begin at 6 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 7 p.m. and all tours begin at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. Masks are required for all tour participants.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Pocatello Police Department, Southeastern Idaho Public Health and the Idaho Office of Drug Policy are hosting a Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the PPD parking lot at 911 N. Seventh Ave. If you miss the Take Back Day and need to dispose of prescription medications, PPD has a drop-off receptacle in the lobby, which is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• The Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission will host its fifth annual Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Mountain View Cemetery starting at Brady Chapel. During the event, participants will look for gravesites of notable Gate City citizens. Admission is free to the public, and officials ask that all attendees respect the cemetery and those who are interred there. A food truck will be on site. Attendees are required to wear face coverings when 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
• Snake River Doodles and Friends Inc. will host SRD’s Haunted Acre, a ghoulish petting zoo, from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. The Haunted Acre features a guided tour throughout the Jorgenson family farm located at 3960 Nora Ave. in Pocatello, complete with animatronic and human scarers. Admission is $5 per adult, $3 for kids between 2 and 12, and children ages 2 and younger are free. Haunted hay rides will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. The cost for the haunted hay ride is $5 per ticket.
• The Mountain Road Haunted Manor, 1206 Mountain Road in Grace, will be open from 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 24. The story goes that the family who once lived there was slaughtered by their hired man, who buried their remains somewhere on the property. For $12, customers can participate on a self-guided tour through the old haunted farmhouse, an adjacent barn and then a corn maze.
