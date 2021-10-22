Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• AMVETS Idaho Post 1 will host a free Community Pumpkin Carving Contest today at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. Carving will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., and the pumpkins will be lit at 8:30. There will be prizes.
• Greenacres Elementary School, 1250 E. Oak St. in Pocatello, will host the Delirium Haunted House from 6 to 9:30 p.m. today. It is $8 per person.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today.
• Shawn Barnby will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host the Haunted Hollow Family Spook Alley today and Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. There is no blood or gore. Admission is $3 per person or $5 for two times through. A family pass for $20 includes four passes to go two times, four drinks, and four treats.
• Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a “Close the Deck” party today and Saturday. There will be music from 5 to 10:30 p.m. both nights.
• SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello will present the annual Haunted History Walking Tours today and Saturday. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at oldtownpocatello.com.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will host a Haunted Carnival at 6 and 8:15 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $47.50 to $59.50 and can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com/hauntedcarnival or by calling 208-238-8001.
• SRD’s Haunted Funhouse 2021 will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30 on the backside of Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Participants can choose their level of fear. Tickets are $8 for everyone 12 and older, $5 for kids ages 3 to 11, and free for kids 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/srds-haunt.
Today-Sunday
• “The Green Knight” will be shown at 7 p.m. today and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Drug Take Back Day collection site events will take place from from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturday. Participating locations are Pocatello Police Department, 911 N. Seventh Ave.; Fort Hall Police Department, 56 W. Agency Road; Power County Sheriff’s Office, 550 Gifford Ave. in American Falls; and Preston Police Department, 70 W. Oneida St.
• The Southeast Idaho Youth Football League will be holding its championship games in Holt Arena at ISU on Saturday. All-day admission is $6 for adults, $5 for kids aged 5 to 18 and seniors 64 and older. Games start at 10 a.m. View a schedule of the games at tinyurl.com/fhvcuw.
• High Desert Physical Therapy, 820 W. Chubbuck Road, will host a Birthday Block Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be prizes, food trucks, vendors, dancers, a dunk tank and more.
• The ISU Choirs will present their Fall Concert in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for ISU faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students and free for ISU students. Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted.
• Grace Notes will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.