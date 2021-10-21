Today
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The League of Women Voters of Pocatello is sponsoring a forum for Chubbuck mayor and City Council candidates at 7 p.m. Thursday. To join this event, visit bit.ly/3mrFI2F.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today & Friday
• Greenacres Elementary School, 1250 E. Oak St. in Pocatello, will host the Delirium Haunted House today and Friday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. It is $8 per person.
Today-Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today and Friday and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host the Haunted Hollow Family Spook Alley today, Friday and Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. There is no blood or gore. Enter into Egyptian tombs, walk through the Brothers Grimm forest, and finish in the Monster Mash. Admission is $3 per person or $5 for two times through. A family pass for $20 includes four passes to go two times, four drinks, and four treats.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will host a Haunted Carnival at 6 and 8:15 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $47.50 to $59.50 and can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com/hauntedcarnival or by calling 208-238-8001.
• SRD’s Haunted Funhouse 2021 will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30 on the backside of Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Participants can choose their level of fear. Tickets are $8 for everyone 12 and older, $5 for kids ages 3 to 11, and free for kids 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/srds-haunt.
Today-Sunday
• “The Green Knight” will be shown at 7 p.m. today and Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend “The Green Knight” tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• AMVETS Idaho Post 1 will host a free Community Pumpkin Carving Contest on Friday at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. Carving will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., and the pumpkins will be lit at 8:30. There will be prizes for the best pumpkins.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Shawn Barnby will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a “Close the Deck” party on Friday and Saturday. There will be music from 5 to 10:30 p.m. both nights.
• SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello will present the annual Haunted History Walking Tours on Friday and Saturday. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello and learn more about the history of the buildings and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at oldtownpocatello.com.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.