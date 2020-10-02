Today
• First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. today throughout Old Town Pocatello. Admission is free. View a listing of all art walk locations at oldtownpocatello.com.
• Snake River Doodles and Friends Inc., 3960 Nora Ave. in Pocatello, will host hay rides from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of up to six people.
• The Rooftop Bar in Lava Hot Springs will host a Halloween party starting at 6 p.m. today. There will be a DJ, fortune tellers and prizes throughout the night.
• Local band Jelly will perform at the One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, starting at 6 p.m. today.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615, S. First. Ave., will host the band the Old School Combo from 8 to 10 p.m. today in the Loft. The Old School Combo offers jazzy interpretations of well-known and obscure standards. Idaho Falls-based band The Dewdroppers will join them as well.
Today & Saturday
• The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host the annual fall used book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. Prices are $2 for hardback books and $1 for paperbacks. After noon on Saturday, “Bag-o-Books” will be available for $3, and bags are provided.
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
• Oktoberfest will be held in Lava Hot Springs today and Saturday. The weekend will kick off with a beer-tasting event from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Riverside Hot Springs Inn and Portneuf Grille & Lounge, 255 E. Portneuf St. There will be events throughout the day on Saturday. Visit oktoberfest.lavahotsprings.org to view a full schedule.
• Lost Souls Attractions, 186 S. State St. in Shelley, is open from 7 to 11 p.m. today and Saturday. Both Lost Souls attractions, the theater and the hospital, are self-guided tours through the historic buildings. Admission is $10 per attraction. Tickets can be purchased at lostsoulsattractions.com.
• Oscar winner "Black Panther" will be shown at 7 and 9:45 p.m. today and at 4 and 7 p.m.Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. (Rated PG-13) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
Saturday
• Residents of Pocatello and Chubbuck are invited to take part in the Community-Wide Fall Cleanup on Saturday. Participants are asked to meet at Caldwell Park, located at the corner of South Seventh Avenue and East Lewis Street in Pocatello, between 8:30 and 10 a.m. The first 100 participants will receive a free breakfast coupon courtesy of McDonald’s. Free gloves and trash bags will be distributed and cleanup assignments made at that time.
• The Great Pumpkin Festival and Farmers Market Fall Festival will return to Historic Downtown Pocatello from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be decor, pumpkins, harvest produce, vendors with all types of items for the holiday season and more.
• ISU’s Continuing Education and Workforce Training will hold its Mental Health Resource Fair in conjunction with Old Town Pocatello’s Great Pumpkin Festival on Saturday. It will be held on the south side of the Citizens Community Bank parking lot on South Main Street. Attendees can drop in anytime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Attendees will be able to visit the various booths to gather information and they can attend 15-minute presentations on relevant mental health topics and activities taking place every 30 minutes inside Mind Your Body at 234 S. Main St.
• The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Flyin’ Hawaiian Flea Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 265 E. Chubbuck Road. The flea market will be open every Saturday through Oct. 10. There will be a variety of local vendors.
• Zoo Idaho in Pocatello will host OktoBEARfest, an annual beer-tasting event, from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2HusrFF.
• Snake River Doodles and Friends Inc. will host SRD’s Haunted Acre, a ghoulish petting zoo, from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. The Haunted Acre features a guided tour throughout the Jorgenson family farm at 3960 Nora Ave. in Pocatello, complete with animatronic and human scarers. Admission is $5 per adult, $3 for kids between 2 and 12, and children ages 2 and younger are free. Haunted hay rides will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. The cost for the haunted hay ride is $5 per ticket.
