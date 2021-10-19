Today
• The Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee will meet at noon today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Library Board will meet at 4 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello Planning and Development Services Department is hosting an open house to discuss Our Valley | Our Vision, Pocatello’s Comprehensive Plan 2040, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at Pocatello High School, 325 N. Arthur Ave., in the cafeteria. Light refreshments will be served. Masks are highly encouraged.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• The city of Pocatello and the Pocatello Regional Airport are kicking off the Pocatello Regional Airport Master Plan update at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
Today & Wednesday
• “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” will be shown at 7 p.m. today and Wednesday in the Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Today-Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today through Friday and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
Wednesday
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Housing Alliance & Community Partnerships meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 711 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
• SRD’s Haunted Hay Rides will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday. The rides will arrive every 20 minutes at the parking lot on the corner of Princeton Avenue and East Terry Street in Pocatello near ISU’s campus. Each hay ride averages 15 to 20 minutes. Cost is $5 cash per rider at the time of loading. Load the hay trailer and take a haunted ride through several areas with documented paranormal activity.
Wednesday-Friday
• Greenacres Elementary School, 1250 E. Oak St. in Pocatello, will host the Delirium Haunted House on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m., there are no-scare walkthroughs for $3 per person. The extra scary version will be open Thursday and Friday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. for $8 per person.
