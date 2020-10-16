Today
• Snake River Doodles and Friends Inc., 3960 Nora Ave. in Pocatello, will host hay rides from 5 to 7 p.m. every Friday in October. Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of up to six people.
• The rock and roll band The Unknown will perform starting at 6 p.m. today at The One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Local band The Relyx will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. today in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
• The Westside Players will be performing A. R. Gurney’s well-loved play “Love Letters” today and Saturday. It’s a two-character reader’s theater show about Andy and Melissa who spend their whole lives writing to each other but never quite connecting. Tickets are available at www.westsideplayers.org and are $35 for dinner and show, $17 for show only. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. We have made significant changes to our environment and operations, allowing for the safest possible setting. Westside Players is located at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave.
• The 12th annual Haunted History Walking Tours will take place today and Saturday. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello, not just walk by them, but go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside! Tickets are on sale now at www.oldtownpocatello.com. Tours begin at 6 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 7 p.m. and all tours begin at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. Tickets and group sizes will be limited this year and masks are required for all tour participants.
• Lost Souls Attractions, 186 S. State St. in Shelley, is open from 7 to 11 p.m. today and Saturday. Both Lost Souls attractions, the theater and the hospital, are self-guided tours through the historic buildings, from which many haunting stories have circulated over the years. Admission is $10 per attraction. Tickets can be purchased at lostsoulsattractions.com.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Old Town Pavilion in Pocatello. Shop local fresh produce, bedding plants, hanging flower baskets, arts, crafts and more.
• Idaho State University Honors students will hold a trail cleanup at Mink Creek Nordic Center starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Free lunch will be provided. If you volunteer 10-plus hours, you’ll earn a free nordic season pass.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Goodbye. Hello Craft Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello. There will be more than 130 vendors with fun and unique items — from treats to decor, clothing to bath items.
• Idaho Young Republicans will host a Pizza and Politics event from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 750 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. Come meet local candidates, eat pizza, and talk politics
• Singer-songwriter Jake Kratochvil will perform starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• Snake River Doodles and Friends Inc. will host SRD’s Haunted Acre, a ghoulish petting zoo, from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. The Haunted Acre features a guided tour throughout the Jorgenson family farm located at 3960 Nora Ave. in Pocatello, complete with animatronic and human scarers. Admission is $5 per adult, $3 for kids between 2 and 12, and children ages 2 and younger are free. Haunted hay rides will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. The cost for the haunted hay ride is $5 per ticket.
