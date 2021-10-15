Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host Harry Potter Family Yoga at 7 p.m. today. They will use our wand techniques and spells during the yoga session. Enjoy Harry Potter-themed snacks and refreshments afterward. RSVP at soulscapeyogastudio.com/event-info.
• The ISU Jazz Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. today in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Admission is $8 for the public, $6 for ISU staff and faculty, $4 for pre-college students and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Children under age 6 will not be admitted. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office or by calling 208-282-3595.
• Shawn Barnby will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• There will be swing dance lessons from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. There will be a mix of country swing, jitterbug and other swing dance styles intermixed with line dance lessons. Classes are free and open to all ages.
Today & Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
• SRD’s Haunted Funhouse 2021 will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30 on the backside of Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Participants can choose their level of fear. Tickets are $8 for everyone 12 and older, $5 for kids ages 3 to 11, and free for kids 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/srds-haunt.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will host a Haunted Carnival at 6 and 8:15 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $47.50 to $59.50 and can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com/hauntedcarnival or by calling 208-238-8001.
• SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello will present the annual Haunted History Walking Tours today and Saturday. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at oldtownpocatello.com.
• The Westside Players will put on a production of “Clue” today and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m.. dinner is served at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $17 for just the show. Tickets can be purchased at westsideplayers.org.
• M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” will be shown at 7 p.m. today and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. When a vacationing family visits a secluded beach, they come to realize something is causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives to a single day. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Saturday
• The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• The Idaho Immunization Coalition and its Get Immunized, Idaho advocacy group will host a free drive-thru flu and COVID-19 shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Holt Arena, 550 Memorial Drive in Pocatello.
• The Goodbye Hello Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace in Pocatello.
• The Idaho Museum of Natural History, which is adjacent to the Pond Student Union main parking lot, is featuring Fossil Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Learn how dinosaurs roamed Idaho, see the buzzsaw shark in action and make your own footprints. Admission is $15 for adults, $7.50 for pre-college age students and free for children under age 6.
• Grammy-winning Americana band Reckless Kelly will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at ISU’s Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets run from $34 to $38 and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets.
• Jarid Greene and Trish Kness will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• Alexa Sluder will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Jason Greene will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
