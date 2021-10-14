Today
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. today at Hirning GMC Buick, 509 Yellowstone Ave. for the new food truck, Smokin’ Bud’s BBQ.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• The League of Women Voters of Pocatello is sponsoring a forum for the Pocatello City Council Seat 4 and Seat 5 candidates at 7 p.m. today. To join this event, visit bit.ly/2WN8JNy.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today and Friday and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
• SRD’s Haunted Funhouse 2021 will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30 on the backside of Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Participants can choose their level of fear. Tickets are $8 for everyone 12 and older, $5 for kids ages 3 to 11, and free for kids 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/srds-haunt.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will host a Haunted Carnival at 6 and 8:15 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $47.50 to $59.50 and can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com/hauntedcarnival or by calling 208-238-8001.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The ISU Jazz Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Admission is $8 for the public, $6 for ISU staff and faculty, $4 for pre-college age students and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Children under age 6 will not be admitted. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office or by calling 208-282-3595.
Friday & Saturday
• SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello will present the annual Haunted History Walking Tours on Friday and Saturday. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello and learn more about the history of the buildings and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at oldtownpocatello.com.
• The Westside Players will put on a production of “Clue” on Friday and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m.. dinner is served at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $17 for just the show. Tickets can be purchased at westsideplayers.org.
• M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. When a vacationing family visits a secluded beach, they come to realize something is causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives to a single day. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
