Today
• The Golf Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The League of Women Voters of Pocatello is sponsoring a forum for the Pocatello mayor and City Council Seat 6 candidates at 7 p.m. today. To join this event, visit bit.ly/2YkjAPx.
• Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” plays at 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU’s Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
• SRD's Haunted Hay Rides will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. today. The rides will arrive every 20 minutes at the parking lot on the corner of Princeton Avenue and East Terry Street in Pocatello near ISU’s campus. Each hay ride averages 15 to 20 minutes. Cost is $5 cash per rider at the time of loading. Load the hay trailer and take a haunted ride through several areas with documented paranormal activity.
Today-Saturday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today through Friday and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
Thursday
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. Thursday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Hirning GMC Buick, 509 Yellowstone Ave. for the new food truck, Smokin' Bud's BBQ.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• The League of Women Voters of Pocatello is sponsoring a forum for the Pocatello City Council Seat 4 and Seat 5 candidates at 7 p.m. Thursday. To join this event, visit bit.ly/2WN8JNy.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
• SRD's Haunted Funhouse 2021 will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30 on the backside of Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Participants can choose their level of fear. Tickets are $8 for everyone 12 and older, $5 for kids ages 3 to 11, and free for kids 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/srds-haunt.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will host a Haunted Carnival at 6 and 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $47.50 to $59.50 and can be purchased at palacetheatrearts.com/hauntedcarnival or by calling 208-238-8001.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.