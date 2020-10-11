Today
• Oscar winner “Little Women” will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Set in the years after the Civil War, and based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, four sisters navigate their way through to adulthood, relationships and careers. while dealing with the mores of the time. (Rated PG) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/little.
Monday
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk Monday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
• Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council will meet at 4 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Human Relations Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Black Rock Gold Prospectors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend to get tips on panning, sluicing, dredging, demos, equipment and metal detecting. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, such as social distancing, masks, etc. For more information, message 208-244-2633.
