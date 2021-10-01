Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• The October First Friday Art Walk will take place in locations throughout downtown Pocatello from 5 to 8 p.m. today. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and more.
• The Party Barn, inside Westwood Mall in Pocatello, will host Karaoke & Dance Night from 6 to 11 p.m. today. Dance, play games and feel free to bring in your own food and non-alcoholic beverages.• Center Street Clubhouse, 542 E. Center St., will host Witches Night from 6 to 9 p.m. today. There will be a costume contest and drink specials. From 6 to 7 p.m., free tarot card readings will be available. There will be a Magical Market full of mystical items like crystals, tarot and oracle card decks, pendulums, jewelry, art, candles and more.
• First Friday Pub Crawl gets underway today as art walk winds down. Each participating bar/brewery will have drink specials, and you get a ticket with each drink for opportunities to win some cool swag at the end. Start at Star Route Brewery at 7 p.m., then head to Oasis Sports Bar, First National Bar and end at The Union Taproom. Cost is $5.• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Strings Attached will perform live from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• The town of Lava Hot Springs will host its annual Oktoberfest today and Saturday. It is a family-friendly weekend stuffed full of food, activities and entertainment. View full schedule of events at oktoberfest.lavahotsprings.org.
• Swore Farms, 225 Ballard Road outside Pocatello, will be open from 4 p.m. to dusk today and from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday. Visitors can explore the pumpkin patch and corn maze, and there are other activities as well.
• “The New Mutants” plays at 7 p.m. today and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• SRD’s Haunted Funhouse 2021 will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30 on the backside of Westwood Mall in Pocatello. Participants can choose their level of fear. Tickets are $8 for everyone 12 and older, $5 for kids ages 3 to 11, and free for kids 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/srds-haunt.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “Matilda” at 7 p.m. today and Saturday. Friday and Saturday shows include an optional dinner. To reserve tickets, call 208-238-8001 or visit palacetheatrearts.com.
• Old Town Actors Studio will put on a production of “Daddy Long Legs” at 7:30 p.m. today and at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for this production — which will be shown at the theater at 427 N. Main St., Suite G — are $15 and can be purchased at oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Saturday
• The Great Pumpkin Festival returns to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. along with the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market, Crafters Market and The Mystic Market.
• Zoo Idaho in Pocatello will host its annual OktoBEARfest event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy beer tastings and animal encounters. Angel’s Tacos will be on site. Must be 21 or older to enter. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/4vu4h2zd.
• ISU’s Stephens Performing Arts Center will host The Doug Gabriel Show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets run from $26 to $30 and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets.
• Walther’s Wallpaper will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
