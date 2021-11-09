• NeighborWorks Pocatello will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Bonneville Commons housing development at 11 a.m. today at 820 N. Eighth Ave. in Pocatello.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
Story continues below video
• Pocatello College Neighborhood Association will host its annual lighting Caldwell Park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today. Neighbors in (and out) of the College Neighborhood are needed to help begin wrapping trees with holiday lights. Bring a ladder (if possible) and gloves, and dress warmly.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• The Sister Cities Committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
• Zoo Idaho will host Science Night trivia at 7 p.m. today at The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. Test your science knowledge while also participating in an engineering challenge. Prizes will be awarded to the Trivia Winner, Challenge Winner, and for the Best Team Name. Cost is $15 per team (up to 6 people).
Today & Wednesday
• The classic movie “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” plays today and Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Steve Martin and the late John Candy team up in this comedy about an average guy traveling home for the holidays who meets an eccentric and difficult person, and they must travel home together when they are unable to make their flights (rated R). Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Wednesday
• Zoo Idaho will host Wild Winter Wildlife on Wednesdays in November. Join us and meet the residents of Zoo Idaho. Each class will investigate the unique adaptations of our animal family. This week’s class, which is about bears, will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Advanced registration is required. Cost is $10. Register at www.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave., will host live jazz music starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.