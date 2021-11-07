ISJ calendar

Today

• The Bengal Theater at ISU will host a free movie night with “Peaceful Warrior” showing at 4:30 and 7 p.m. today. Nick Nolte and Amy Smart star in this tale based on the best selling book about a young man whose college sports injury has him questioning life, but he meets Socrates, a mysterious garage mechanic, who helps to guide him toward renewed purpose (rated PG-13). Attendees will also be able to vote on movies for next semester. All are welcome to attend. For more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com.

Monday

• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Mondays at Bru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 5147 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck. For more information, call 208-232-2692.

• The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council will meet at 3:15 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.

• The Human Relations Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.

• The Pocatello Arts Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.

• The Black Rock Gold Prospectors will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6 p.m. For more information, text 208-244-2633.

• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host Dueling Pianos from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $20 and can be reserved by texting or calling 208-573-6442.

• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, will put on a production of “Once Upon a Crime: The Trial of Goldilocks” at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.

Monday-Wednesday

• The classic movie “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” plays Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.