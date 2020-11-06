Today
• First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. today throughout Old Town Pocatello. Admission is free. View a listing of all art walk locations at oldtownpocatello.com.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The Lakes and The American Druid will perform starting at 9 p.m. today at the One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The band Perfect Chaos will perform starting at 9 p.m. today at Duffy’s Tavern, 1304 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• The Pocatello Greenhouse, 1300 E. Oak St. in Pocatello, is hosting the Kandyland Holiday Gift Show from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
• Level Up inside the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck will host a book fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Saturday.
• The annual Pocatello Ski Swap will take place at a new location from 5 to 9 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The new location is in Chubbuck’s Pine Ridge Mall next to Planet Fitness. Admission is $2. Be sure to wear a mask.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, will present “Knock ‘Em Dead: A Spooktacular Comedy Variety Show” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.today
Saturday
• The Leavitt Center, 1030 W. Sublette St. in Pocatello, will host a harvest banquet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. This is a family-friendly banquet for all ages. Tickets include a seat at a themed table of the attendees’ choice, a meal, entertainment, favors, a special treat and admission to a showing of “A Murdered Mystery.” Tickets are first-come, first-served, and adults must purchase a ticket to accompany a child. Send a message to the center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/EmpowerHumanity.Us to purchases tickets.
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Aaron Golay will perform starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at the One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
