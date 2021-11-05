Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. today throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello, featuring art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking are free.
• PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St., will host Art Walk Wine Tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today. Cost is $15 for five wines.
• First Friday Pub Crawl will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. today in Historic Downtown Pocatello. This month’s event starts at the Oasis Sports Bar.
• The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will host a cornhole tourney for single players at 6:30 p.m. today. There will also be music by the band Pop the Clutch from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Both events are open to the public.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Paul Bodily will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Today & Saturday
• The Odd Fellows & Rebekah’s, 325 W. Lander St., will be hosting their second annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show from 4 to 8 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is one canned food item or a $1 donation for the Idaho Foodbank. Kids 12 and under are free.
• “Jungle Cruise” will show at 7 p.m. today and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, will put on a production of “Once Upon a Crime: The Trial of Goldilocks” at 7:30 p.m. today and at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
Saturday
• The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Craftology Company, 525 E. Center St., will celebrate their grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be drinks and snacks, free make-and-take projects, exclusive discounts, gift bags for the first 20 customers, and you could win a free workshop every month for a year. The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.
• Center Street Clubhouse, 542 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host turkey-themed bingo from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They will have an assortment of prizes, plus the final bingo winner will win a turkey or a ham.
• Sawyer Brown will perform on Saturday at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $29 and can be purchased at shobangaming.yapsody.com.
• The Joker and Jester Comedy Tour is coming to the Oasis Sports Bar, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello, on Saturday. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10. Call 208-417-0021 for more information.
• Rob Gregg will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• Orla O’Connor and Gabriel Lowman will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
