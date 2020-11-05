Today
• A Veterans Resource Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon today at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. Are you a veteran or service member that has some questions about veterans services? Do you need assistance in accessing services? The Veterans Resource Clinic can help. Can’t make it in the morning? Send someone with your contact information and questions and you will be contacted by the appropriate representative.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. today at New Life Nutrition, 624 E. Benton St.
• Zoo Idaho in Pocatello will host Wild Winter Wildlife from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today. Each class will investigate the unique adaptations of our animal family. This week’s class is about elk. Meet at Zoo Idaho Education Building at 3101 Ave of the Chiefs. Advanced registration required. Class sizes are limited due to COVID-19. Register at this case-sensitive link: bit.ly/2HYlu03. Cost is $10 per participant.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in the Paradice Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall, followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers.
• The ISU Rupp Debate Society will join the Idaho Women 100 Celebration with a public debate featuring historical arguments about the suffrage movement. “100 Years Later: The 19th Amendment and Women’s Right to Vote” will livestream online at 7 p.m. today. The public is encouraged to attend the debate, which will take place at facebook.com/idahostatedebate. Online participants will be able to chat and pose questions electronically during the open cross examination.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. Bring a poem or just bring yourself. Crafted will be open with food, beer and wine, coffee and more.
Today-Saturday
• The Pocatello Greenhouse, 1300 E. Oak St. in Pocatello, is hosting the Kandyland Holiday Gift Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
Friday
• First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday throughout Old Town Pocatello. Admission is free. View a listing of all art walk locations at oldtownpocatello.com.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Open Mic Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring your talents, bring your friends, or just come and listen to some great local artists. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The Lakes and The American Druid will perform starting at 9 p.m. Friday at the One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The band Perfect Chaos will perform starting at 9 p.m. Friday at Duffy’s Tavern, 1304 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• The annual Pocatello Ski Swap will take place at a new location from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The new location is in Chubbuck’s Pine Ridge Mall next to Planet Fitness. Admission is $2. Be sure to wear a mask.
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, will present “Knock ‘Em Dead: A Spooktacular Comedy Variety Show” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
