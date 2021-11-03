• Zoo Idaho will host Wild Winter Wildlife on Wednesdays in November. Each class will investigate the unique adaptations of our animal family. This week’s class, which is about elk, will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Advanced registration is required. Cost is $10. Register at www.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs.
• The Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
Story continues below video
• Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello, will host Picture Family Film Fest from 6:30 to 9 p.m. today. Admission is free and it is open to all ages. Information on films and trailers can be found at tinyurl.com/c6we6c9a.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs at 7:30 p.m. today in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Tickets run from $45 to $50 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
Thursday
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.