Today
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Today from 1 to 3 p.m., join the Idaho Museum of Natural History on the ISU campus in Pocatello to make natural history prints to take home with the 3D printed press. Regular admission does apply, but registration is not required.
• The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will host bingo today. Food and bar opens at 5 p.m. with bingo at 6:30 p.m.
• Strings Attached will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. today at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. today. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host swing dance lessons from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. today. Open to all ages. Admission is free.
• Classic rock/pop band A Touch of Grey will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Today-Saturday
• The Kandy Land Holiday Gift Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Pocatello Greenhouse, 1300 E. Oak St.
• ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7:30 p.m. today and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Tickets are $14 for adults and $9 for children ages 6 to 18. Children under 6 will not be admitted. To purchase tickets, visit or call the box office at 208-282-3595 or purchase online at isu.edu/tickets. Masks are required.
• Holiday favorite "Elf" will play at 7 p.m. today and Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Saturday
• The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
• Assemble Learning & Event Center will put on two productions of "Scrooge's Christmas — A Theatrical Ballet" at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at ISU's Frazier Hall in Pocatello. Tickets are $10 to $12 and are available through Assemble Learning & Event Center, online at www.assemblecenter.com or at the door. Early purchase is encouraged.
• Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will be hosting a Toys for Tots 8 ball Pool Tournament on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. Entry is $30 or bring a toy donation, new unwrapped toy, and get in for $20. There will be a raffle for charity and a portion of proceeds will go to Toys for Tots.
• Watershed Guardians will host its “Give-A-Dam” movie fundraising event beginning Saturday at the McMinn Inn near Pebble Creek Ski Area. This event will feature a raffle, food and a screening of the award-winning film “Beaver Believers.” Beginning at 6 p.m., guests can enjoy food and mingle. The film will be shown at 7 p.m. The cost to attend is $50 for couples and $30 for singles. The film can also be viewed online for $10. Tickets can be purchased online at watershedguardians.org.
• Henry Gonzales will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Bar J Wranglers are bringing their Farewell Tour to the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher Ave. in Blackfoot, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets run from $15 to $40 and can be purchased at www.blackfootpac.com.
• Classic rock/country band Crime of Passion will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
