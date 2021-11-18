Today
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• A Medicare annual enrollment educational event will take place at 5:30 p.m. today at the Portneuf District Library, 5210 Stuart Ave. in Chubbuck. Seating is limited, so please RSVP to Cristie Stone at 208-220-3715.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. today followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a “Black Tie” wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today to help kick off the holiday season. It’s $10 for five pours. Feel free to dress up fancy or come as you are.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• The Kandy Land Holiday Gift Show takes place today, Friday and Saturday at the Pocatello Greenhouse, 1300 E. Oak St. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
• ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7:30 p.m. today and Friday and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Tickets are $14 for adults and $9 for children ages 6 to 18. Children under 6 will not be admitted. To purchase tickets, visit or call the box office at 208-282-3595 or purchase online at isu.edu/tickets. Masks are required.
• Holiday favorite “Elf” will play at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
• The Idaho Museum of Natural History on the ISU campus in Pocatello is hosting a Mammoth Murder Mystery from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Use forensic clues and fossil data to help figure out how the prehistoric elephant relatives that roamed Southeastern Idaho died. A snack will be provided for all attendees, but students are responsible for providing their own bag lunch. Recommended for fifth through ninth grade. Cost is $25, and registration is required. Visit isu.edu/imnh to register.
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• On Friday from 1 to 3 p.m., join the Idaho Museum of Natural History on the ISU campus in Pocatello to make natural history prints to take home with the 3D printed press. Regular admission does apply, but registration is not required.
• The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will host bingo on Friday. Food and bar opens at 5 p.m. with bingo at 6:30 p.m.
• Strings Attached will perform live starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host swing dance lessons from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Open to all ages. Admission is free.
• Classic rock/pop band A Touch of Grey will perform live from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
