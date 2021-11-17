Today
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. today at the Pocatello Blood Donation Center inside the Pine Ridge Mall. Visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter “chamber” to schedule your appointment.
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 2 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Zoo Idaho will host Wild Winter Wildlife from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today. The topic is cougars. Advanced registration is required. Cost is $10. Register at www.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs.
• The acclaimed movie “Pay it Forward” plays at 7 p.m. today in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. today.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• The Kandy Land Holiday Gift Show takes place today through Saturday at the Pocatello Greenhouse, 1300 E. Oak St. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and open until 8 p.m. Friday.
Thursday
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• A Medicare annual enrollment educational event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Portneuf District Library, 5210 Stuart Ave. in Chubbuck. Seating is limited, so please RSVP to Cristie Stone at 208-220-3715.
• The Pocatello City Council will hold a clarification meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday followed by the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• Barricade, 308 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host a “Black Tie” wine tasting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday to help kick off the holiday season. It’s $10 for five pours. Feel free to dress up fancy or come as you are.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
• ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Tickets are $14 for adults and $9 for children ages 6 to 18. Children under 6 will not be admitted. To purchase tickets, visit or call the box office at 208-282-3595 or purchase online at isu.edu/tickets. Masks are required.
• Holiday favorite "Elf" will play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Will Ferrell stars as a human raised among Santa's elves. He leaves to find his real family, and when he does, things get a bit chaotic (rated PG). Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.