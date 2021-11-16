Today
• The Child Care Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• There will be a Site Plan Review meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Library Board will meet at 4 p.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. today at Modern Smiles, 1800 Flandro Drive, Suite 340.
• Gate City Young Professionals Social Hour will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St.
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 6:30 p.m. today.
• Miss Idaho Ayriss Torres will speak at the monthly Concepts Squared event at 7 p.m. today in the Roundhouse Conference Room at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello. She will talk about the concept of financial literacy.
Today & Wednesday
• The acclaimed movie “Pay it Forward” plays at 7 p.m. today and Wednesday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Today-Saturday
• The Kandy Land Holiday Gift Show takes place today through Saturday at the Pocatello Greenhouse, 1300 E. Oak St. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and open until 8 p.m. Friday.
Wednesday
• The Pocatello Development Authority will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Pocatello Blood Donation Center inside thePine Ridge Mall. Visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter “chamber” to schedule your appointment.
• The Senior Building Ad-Hoc Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Iwamizawa Conference Room at Pocatello City Hall.
• Zoo Idaho will host Wild Winter Wildlife from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The topic is cougars. Advanced registration is required. Cost is $10. Register at www.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
• One One Seven Music Lounge, 117 S. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m.
